T-Hub, Kazakhstan’s Astana Hub ink MoU

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
September 28, 2022 21:56 IST

Astana Hub of Kazakhstan and Hyderabad’s T-Hub have entered into an MoU to collaborate towards a long-term mechanism to promote cooperation in innovative ecosystems and support technology start-ups.

The MoU, facilitated by honorary Consul of Kazakhstan for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan, was signed at the two-day 2022 Digital Bridge Forum, being organised from September 28 by the Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry in Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan, a release said here on Wednesday.

Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan Bagdat Mussin had extended an invite to Mr. Khan and T-Hub CEO M. Srinivas Rao to the Forum’s plenary session, which was chaired by Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart-Tokayev. Astana Hub was the largest international technology park of IT start-ups in Central Asia, the release said.

