T-Hub invites startups for Panasonic Nessum HD-PLC Tech innovation challenge 

Startup incubator T-Hub is inviting entries from startups for the Panasonic innovation challenge around Nessum HD-PLC (high definition – power line communication) technology.

The programme will include roadshows in major cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad before culminating in a demo day at T-Hub in December, where the selected startups will pitch their solutions for potential collaboration with Panasonic, T-Hub said in a release on Monday.

It follows Panasonic deciding to leverage T-Hub’s expertise to identify Indian startup ecosystem partners for successful adoption and commercialisation of its Nessum technology in the country. Their strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in fostering innovation and business collaboration between India and Japan

T-Hub will select startups and partners based on their alignment with Panasonic’s strategic goals, market potential and readiness to scale with Panasonic’s support. Nessum HD-PLC Technology offers a cost-effective solution for data communication over existing wires, reducing the need for additional wiring when creating smart spaces. The technology has been successfully implemented in numerous commercial and residential projects across Japan and Europe, it said.

“As India emerges as a global innovation hub, we aim to create opportunities that benefit both Japanese and Indian technology companies by leveraging Panasonic’s advanced Nessum technology,” Chief Engineer/Marketing Manager at Panasonic Holdings Kotaro Matsuo said.

Panasonic Life Solutions India Chief Innovation Officer Manish Misra said Nessum HD-PLC enables cost-effective data transfer over existing wired cables, particularly beneficial in challenging environments such as concrete or metal structures, underground spaces, tunnels, smart cities, elevators, and robotic machines where distant connectivity is crucial. “We are excited to introduce this technology in India for the first time and collaborate with talented Indian startups through our partnership with T-Hub to develop effective communication solutions for enterprises,” he said.

“Our collaboration with Panasonic opens new opportunities for Indian startups, providing a unique platform to access the North American and Japanese markets,” T-Hub CEO M. Srinivas Rao said.

