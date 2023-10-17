T-Hub invests in analytics startup Biva’s seed round led by Equanimity Ventures

October 17, 2023 06:00 am | Updated 06:00 am IST

No-code analytics platform Biva Analytics has secured $500,000 in seed funding in a round led by Equanimity Ventures with participation from startup incubator T-Hub, SucSeed Ventures, WarmUp Ventures and value-additive angels.

Supported under the Lab32 programme, the startup was provided guidance on product development, go-to-market strategy and investor connects, T-Hub said in a release announcing the fund raise.

With the recent infusion of capital, Biva plans to focus on product development, market expansion and talent acquisition. These investments will further enhance its e-commerce analytics product offerings and consolidate position in the market. The startup has ambitious plans to integrate AI for marketing automation and competitor benchmarking, T-Hub said.

“Our investment in Biva Analytics reaffirms our unwavering commitment to fostering innovation within the startup ecosystem. This investment perfectly aligns with the strategic vision of T-Hub’s T-Fund, which was established to bolster the investment landscape in Telangana and indigenous startups,” CEO Mahankali Srinivas Rao said.

“We are excited about the future and well-positioned to accelerate our growth, drive innovation and make a lasting impact in the B2B SaaS analytics space,” Biva’s founders Abhiram Kolli and Akhila Ganti said.

