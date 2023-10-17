HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T-Hub invests in analytics startup Biva’s seed round led by Equanimity Ventures

Investment aligns with strategic vision of T-Fund that was established to bolster investment landscape in Telangana and indigenous startups, says T-Hub CEO M. Srinivas RaoHYDERABAD

October 17, 2023 06:00 am | Updated 06:00 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
The startup was supported under Lab32 programme. 

The startup was supported under Lab32 programme. 

No-code analytics platform Biva Analytics has secured $500,000 in seed funding in a round led by Equanimity Ventures with participation from startup incubator T-Hub, SucSeed Ventures, WarmUp Ventures and value-additive angels.

Supported under the Lab32 programme, the startup was provided guidance on product development, go-to-market strategy and investor connects, T-Hub said in a release announcing the fund raise.

With the recent infusion of capital, Biva plans to focus on product development, market expansion and talent acquisition. These investments will further enhance its e-commerce analytics product offerings and consolidate position in the market. The startup has ambitious plans to integrate AI for marketing automation and competitor benchmarking, T-Hub said.

“Our investment in Biva Analytics reaffirms our unwavering commitment to fostering innovation within the startup ecosystem. This investment perfectly aligns with the strategic vision of T-Hub’s T-Fund, which was established to bolster the investment landscape in Telangana and indigenous startups,” CEO Mahankali Srinivas Rao said.

“We are excited about the future and well-positioned to accelerate our growth, drive innovation and make a lasting impact in the B2B SaaS analytics space,” Biva’s founders Abhiram Kolli and Akhila Ganti said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.