T-Hub, inQ Innovation join hands to support start-ups

Technology start-up incubator T-Hub and Sydney-headquartered inQ Innovation have joined hands to provide Indian growth-stage tech start-ups with business opportunities, market understanding and access to customers in Australia.

Their partnership is also to enable “soft landing/launchpad capabilities for Australian scale-ups to explore and launch into the Indian market,” said a release on Friday on an MoU between the two entities.

The MoU, which T-Hub CEO Ravi Narayan and inQ Innovation Global CEO and Director Irfan Malik signed in Melbourne, will facilitate Indian start-ups with the right resources, market opportunities and connections to foray into the Australian market. It will offer Australian start-ups a platform that enables their entry into the Indian market. T-Hub will call for applications from start-ups in India looking to explore the Australian market.

“The selected start-ups will bag scale-up opportunities and get access to world-class infrastructure office space at inQ innovation at the Sydney Startup Hub or at the Space Station Office in Melbourne and other cities across Australia. They can explore business growth and collaboration opportunities with prospective customers and other ecosystems in the Australian markets,” the release said.

The start-ups will get to validate their products and solutions and strengthen their business models and expansion strategy. They can explore the Australian market landscape through mentors, industry experts, sector peak bodies, subject matter experts and investors. T-Hub will offer reciprocal services to the Australian startups interested in exploring business scaling and investment opportunities in India. inQ Innovation, which has presence in India, offers an open global innovation eco-system, including incubators and co-working spaces.