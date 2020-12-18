T-Hub initiatives to bring corporates, start-ups closer

HYDERABAD

Corporate Membership and T-Lex to equip corporates with a wider pool of Indian and global technology solutions

T-Hub that contributes in multiple ways to innovation ecosystem has unveiled two programmes to bring corporates and start-ups closer as well as foster collaboration.

Corporate Membership and T-Lex, the programmes, will equip the corporates with a wider pool of Indian and global technology solutions for various industries. They will enable them to effectively enhance innovation quotient for their companies and collaborate with start-ups, a release said.

T-Hub CEO Ravi Narayan said, “Over the 5 years, T-Hub has enabled numerous corporates to initiate or redesign their innovation journey. This has helped them to either stay ahead of the competition or impact-fully survive in the market both pre and post-pandemic.”

The primary aim to spark the importance of innovation among corporates is to support the right kind of technologies at the right time and that is possible when a beneficial collaboration occurs between start-ups and corporates for respective growth, he said.

Corporate Membership, one of the programmes, functions on an annual subscription model, which will entail events and networking, branding, and employee engagement benefits. One of the component is the T-Connect, which is to help corporates plug into the start-up ecosystem and connect with global and local innovators while supporting the entrepreneurial community. T-Hub will screen start-ups from a domain/industry and connect them with the corporates. It will enable the corporates to understand the technology advancements and explore synergies with start-ups from diverse sectors based on their areas of interest.

The other programme, T-Lex, is a customised learning initiative by T-Hub which equips corporate employees with tools and frameworks used by the world’s most successful entrepreneurs and corporations to innovate and grow. It aims to “inculcate an intrapreneurial and innovative mindset among product managers, business owners, designers and developers and service designers working across levels, right from entry-level to leadership positions,” the release said.