T-Hub, IFCCI tie-up to boost tech innovation by startups

Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry chapter opened in Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
September 30, 2022 18:53 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Technology startup incubator T-Hub and the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI) have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate for strengthening tech innovation.

“This one-year agreement will act as a gateway for Indian and France-based technology-driven startups to scale up globally and strengthen the robust innovation ecosystem in both the countries,” T-Hub said on the MoU.

T-Hub and IFCCI will collaborate on events and workshops to promote Indo-French partnerships in the technology and innovation sectors to bridge the gap between the French and Indian startup ecosystems, it said in a release on Friday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The MoU was signed in the presence of Industries and IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao, Ambassador of France Emmanuel Lenain, Special Representative of the French Government for Economic Relations with India and chairman of the Board of Capgemini Paul Hermelin. Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and IFCCI leaders participated.

IFCCI, which has more than 650 Indian and French member companies spread across the two countries, also launched its Hyderabad chapter at T-Hub’s new facility. The new chapter in Hyderabad is to support growing French investments in Hyderabad, IFCCI president Sumeet Anand said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

With the chapter launch, IFCCI intends to promote existing French investments in the State and help them network with other companies within its extensive network, T-Hub said.

“Our partnership with IFCCI aims to address challenges and opportunities that will help boost continued growth of Indo-French relations. It also presents a chance for our startups to connect with France’s innovation and startup ecosystem and gain access to peers and industry experts,” T-Hub CEO M.Srinivas Rao said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app