T-Hub, Hyderabad Angels join hands to benefit startups

Angel investor to provide access to investment opportunities from India, US, UK, Singapore, Dubai and UAE

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
August 23, 2022 19:52 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Technology startup incubator and innovation ecosystem enabler T-Hub and Hyderabad Angels, which invests in early-stage companies, will be collaborating to drive innovation and venture investment opportunities for technology startups in the country.

The angel investor will provide access to investment opportunities from India, the US, UK, Singapore, Dubai and UAE, among other countries, to the startups. It will have a presence at the new facility of T-Hub, a move expected to create synergies between its and T-Hub stakeholders, especially startups.

“Joining forces with Hyderabad Angels elevates our value proposition... look forward to creating an impact together for our startup community. This will play a key role in providing the startups access to cutting-edge technology, mentorship, funding avenues and tools they require to accelerate their innovation agendas,” T-Hub CEO M.Srinivas Rao said in a release on Tuesday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It will also enable T-Hub to introduce Hyderabad Angels to its tech innovation ecosystem and facilitate exclusive meetings with startups and other stakeholders.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The collaboration with T-Hub will add tremendous benefit to the startup ecosystem, Hyderabad Angels Chairman Rajesh Manthena said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app