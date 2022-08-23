T-Hub, Hyderabad Angels join hands to benefit startups

Angel investor to provide access to investment opportunities from India, US, UK, Singapore, Dubai and UAE

Technology startup incubator and innovation ecosystem enabler T-Hub and Hyderabad Angels, which invests in early-stage companies, will be collaborating to drive innovation and venture investment opportunities for technology startups in the country.

The angel investor will provide access to investment opportunities from India, the US, UK, Singapore, Dubai and UAE, among other countries, to the startups. It will have a presence at the new facility of T-Hub, a move expected to create synergies between its and T-Hub stakeholders, especially startups.

“Joining forces with Hyderabad Angels elevates our value proposition... look forward to creating an impact together for our startup community. This will play a key role in providing the startups access to cutting-edge technology, mentorship, funding avenues and tools they require to accelerate their innovation agendas,” T-Hub CEO M.Srinivas Rao said in a release on Tuesday.

It will also enable T-Hub to introduce Hyderabad Angels to its tech innovation ecosystem and facilitate exclusive meetings with startups and other stakeholders.

The collaboration with T-Hub will add tremendous benefit to the startup ecosystem, Hyderabad Angels Chairman Rajesh Manthena said.