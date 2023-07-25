ADVERTISEMENT

T-Hub, GCET to collaborate for fostering innovation 

July 25, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

T-Hub CEO Mahankali Srinivas Rao and GCET principal Udaya Kumar Susarla inking the MoU on Monday.  | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Technology startup incubator T-Hub and Geethanjali College of Engineering & Technology (GCET) are collaborating to launch ‘Kickstart’, a capacity-building initiative to nurture the innovation ecosystem within academic institutions, foster entrepreneurship and propel the success of aspiring student entrepreneurs.

GCET will be empowered to establish a globally recognised incubation centre that will offer state-of-the-art infrastructure as well as impart specialised training to faculty and students on running the incubator and building successful start-ups.

Under the Kickstart programme, students will gain access to entrepreneurial experiences, benefit from mentorship, get access to extensive industry networks and exposure to cutting-edge trends dominating the entrepreneurial world.

“We aim to create an environment that nurtures innovation and empowers young minds to transform their ideas into impactful ventures,” T-Hub CEO Mahankali Srinivas Rao said.

The collaboration will enable the college to create an empowering ecosystem for students, where their ideas can flourish and lead to the development of successful ventures, GCET principal Udaya Kumar Susarla said. In a release on Monday, T-Hub said the partnership with Geethanjali College of Engineering & Technology, for which an MoU has been signed, is for 12 months.

