T-Hub, FalconX unveil 2nd cohort of accelerator

January 10, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Enable selected startups to launch products in U.S. markets 

The Hindu Bureau

Technology startup incubator T-Hub has announced the launch of second cohort of ‘Global Immersion’ programme in partnership with U.S.-based technology accelerator organisation FalconX.

Indian tech startups solving various business vertical challenges through their product or solution innovations will be supported under the programme. Selected startups will be enabled, under the three-week accelerator, to launch products in the U.S. markets, T-Hub said in a release on Tuesday.

Tailored business, technical and leadership mentoring from over 40 serial entrepreneurs, investors, and experts from Silicon Valley will be provided to the startups besides $10,000 stipend each. The startups will also get to pitch to more than 150 venture capitalists, corporate executives and industry leaders.

The participants will also get benefitted from FalconX’s first venture fund in 2023 that focuses on global early-stage B2B companies in the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality, cleantech, healthtech and cloud infrastructure sectors.

