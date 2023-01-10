HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T-Hub, FalconX unveil 2nd cohort of accelerator

Enable selected startups to launch products in U.S. markets 

January 10, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Technology startup incubator T-Hub has announced the launch of second cohort of ‘Global Immersion’ programme in partnership with U.S.-based technology accelerator organisation FalconX.

Indian tech startups solving various business vertical challenges through their product or solution innovations will be supported under the programme. Selected startups will be enabled, under the three-week accelerator, to launch products in the U.S. markets, T-Hub said in a release on Tuesday.

Tailored business, technical and leadership mentoring from over 40 serial entrepreneurs, investors, and experts from Silicon Valley will be provided to the startups besides $10,000 stipend each. The startups will also get to pitch to more than 150 venture capitalists, corporate executives and industry leaders.

The participants will also get benefitted from FalconX’s first venture fund in 2023 that focuses on global early-stage B2B companies in the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality, cleantech, healthtech and cloud infrastructure sectors.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.