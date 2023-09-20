HamberMenu
T-Hub, Corporate Connections ink MoU to connect established firms, start-ups 

September 20, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
T-Hub CEO Mahankali Srinivas Rao and Corporate Connections representatives Ananth Badhe, Nihar Yerubandi and Ajay Manchukonda at the MoU signing.

T-Hub CEO Mahankali Srinivas Rao and Corporate Connections representatives Ananth Badhe, Nihar Yerubandi and Ajay Manchukonda at the MoU signing.

Technology start-up incubator T-Hub and network of industry leaders and organisations Corporate Connections have decided to collaborate for a platform that will connect established companies and start-ups, especially to facilitate exchange of knowledge, resources and investment.

Their effort will be to drive innovation and investment, T-Hub said on Wednesday in a release, announcing a partnership with Corporate Connections.

Start-up investments

Under the partnership, T-Hub will host exclusive start-up showcases for Corporate Connections members. Start-ups associated with the incubator will in turn gain access to an extensive network of established entrepreneurs and industrialists from various parts of the country. It will also conduct investor education sessions to empower Corporate Connections members with insights for informed start-up investments in a dynamic ecosystem.

“The partnership opens doors for start-ups to secure vital investments, access new markets and benefit from expert mentorship,” T-Hub CEO Mahankali Srinivas Rao said. An MoU between T-Hub and Corporate Connections coincided with the launch of the latter’s second chapter in Hyderabad.

“This partnership marks a significant step in our commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration within our extensive global network spanning 29 countries with over 1,000 members,” Corporate Connections executive director Ananth Badhe said.

