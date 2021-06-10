T-Hub CEO set to quit, scouts for worthy successor

Ravi Narayan

HYDERABAD

10 June 2021 07:07 IST

He was appointed for the post in January 2019

T-Hub CEO Ravi Narayan has said he is looking for a worthy successor to lead the technology start-up incubator in its next phase of growth.

He said this announcing his decision to quit. “As I plan to transition out, I am looking for a worthy successor to lead T-Hub for this next phase,” he said in a message on Wednesday, which followed his tweet in this regard a couple of days ago.

Seeking to highlight the growth and work of the incubator, he said over the last five years of its existence, T-Hub has impacted over 1,800 startups. Together, the startups have raised over ₹1,860 crore in funding thus far. “We have also connected with 430-plus corporates to enable innovation for them. T-Hub has transitioned from being just an incubator to an innovation ecosystem enabler and is now striving to build a future-ready innovation ecosystem,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

With its programmes and initiatives, T-Hub has built a pioneering innovation ecosystem for the country, according to Mr.Narayan, who was appointed as the CEO in January 2019. At the time of his appointment, T-Hub had said in a career spanning over two decades, he had been a product engineer, entrepreneur, investor, mentor and a leader. He had also co-founded three companies, which he led from their inception to their successful acquisitions.

Sources said Mr.Narayan would be transitioning out of T-Hub in a few months. The exact date was yet to be disclosed.