T-Hub, Canada’s accelerator to help startups tap into North America

October 13, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Technology startup incubator T-Hub and Canada’s Accelerator Centre (AC) have decided to offer a customised four-week programme aimed at nurturing Indian startups’ growth prospects in Canada and the U.S.A..

The International Market Immersion programme will equip Indian startup founders with essential knowledge, mentorship and investor readiness to thrive in the North American market.

Their collaboration marks a significant step towards fostering global innovation, strengthening entrepreneurial networks and facilitating the rapid scaling of startups from India across North America, T-Hub said in a release announcing a strategic partnership with AC.

Selected startups will get access to workshops, one-on-one coaching and the opportunity to scale their businesses across North America. T-Hub will select a cohort of 10 high-potential startups, while also overseeing programme execution and providing support. Simultaneously, the Accelerator Centre will actively participate in selection, ensuring programme alignment. Additionally, it will offer continuous progress updates, reinforcing accountability in this collaborative effort.

Reiterating T-Hub’s mission to empower startups reach their potential, T-Hub CEO Mahankali Srinivas Rao the partnership takes that commitment to a global stage. “Canada’s thriving startup ecosystem underscores its pivotal role in shaping global innovation, making it a prime destination for startups seeking to scale and thrive.”

“Together with T-Hub, we aim to provide startups essential resources and opportunities to thrive in this dynamic ecosystem, setting the stage for their success not only in Canada but [also] on the world stage,” AC CEO Jay Krishnan said.