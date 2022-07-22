T-Hub calls entries for Lab32 accelerator

Focus is on startups devising cutting-edge solutions for industries

Focus is on startups devising cutting-edge solutions for industries

Innovation ecosystem enabler T-Hub is inviting applications from startups to be part of the ninth cohort of its seed accelerator programme Lab32.

The focus will be on startups working on cutting-edge solutions for industries such as Deep Tech, AI/ML, AR/VR, Blockchain, Metaverse, Web 3.0, FinTech, AgriTech and HealthTech. The three-month programme will prepare the startups from across India for rapid growth and enable them to be market-ready.

A total of 25 startups are to be shortlisted. September 1 is the last date to apply and the programme will commence on September 6 in hybrid model, T-Hub said in a release on Friday.

The curriculum has been made more outcome-oriented and emphasis is on a founders-first approach. “Lab32 has been focused on supporting technology entrepreneurs and innovators for more than five years. The new cohort will provide mentorship across components like growth, product, fundraising, design, talent, market-fit, PR and more,” T-Hub CEO M. Srinivas Rao said.

Pact with FTCCI

On Thursday, T-Hub announced a partnership with the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI), which is a more-than-a-century-old trade and industry body. Under the partnership, FTCCI will mentor, handhold and facilitate investments, through its pool of angel investors, for T-Hub startups.

Speaking after signing an MoU with FTCCI president Anil Agarwal, Mr. Rao said “the partnership with FTCCI will provide our startups necessary mentorship, market access, show ways and means to acquire and expand business.”

“Our members have vast experience in different segments and we will use the knowledge to enhance business prospects of T-Hub startups,” Mr. Agarwal said.