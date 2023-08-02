ADVERTISEMENT

T-Hub, Broadridge partner to accelerate Web 3 tech adoption 

August 02, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Technology startup incubator T-Hub and global fintech firm Broadridge are collaborating to accelerate the adoption of Web 3 technologies.

Their strategic partnership aims to strengthen collaborations and partnerships among corporates, startups, academia and the broader Web 3 community, thus highlighting the crucial role of collective efforts in driving innovation and growth within the decentralised web landscape, T-Hub said in a release. Besides accelerating the adoption of Web 3 technologies, the partnership seeks to empower startups to leverage the expertise, experience, and resources of established corporates.

Through this synergy, startups will gain mentorship, access to new markets and funding opportunities, while corporations’ benefit from the agility, innovation, and fresh perspectives that startups bring to the table, said T-Hub, which overtime as emerged as a key enabler of the innovation ecosystem.

