HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T-Hub, Broadridge partner to accelerate Web 3 tech adoption 

August 02, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Technology startup incubator T-Hub and global fintech firm Broadridge are collaborating to accelerate the adoption of Web 3 technologies.

Their strategic partnership aims to strengthen collaborations and partnerships among corporates, startups, academia and the broader Web 3 community, thus highlighting the crucial role of collective efforts in driving innovation and growth within the decentralised web landscape, T-Hub said in a release. Besides accelerating the adoption of Web 3 technologies, the partnership seeks to empower startups to leverage the expertise, experience, and resources of established corporates.

Through this synergy, startups will gain mentorship, access to new markets and funding opportunities, while corporations’ benefit from the agility, innovation, and fresh perspectives that startups bring to the table, said T-Hub, which overtime as emerged as a key enabler of the innovation ecosystem.

Related Topics

Hyderabad / economy, business and finance

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.