T-Hub bags Best Incubator in India award from the Centre

January 16, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

T-Hub CEO M. Srinivas Rao receiving the award from Union Minister Piyush Goyal in Delhi on Monday. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Technology start-up incubator T-Hub has bagged the Best Incubator in India award of the DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce and Industry. It emerged as the winner in the category for its efforts to support the growth of the startup ecosystem in Telangana. Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal presented the award to T-Hub CEO M. Srinivas Rao at the National Startup Awards 2022 presentation in New Delhi on Monday. The award recognises its contribution to innovation, entrepreneurship and ecosystem development. It was chosen from over 55 other incubators at the national level. The funding raised by startups, sector focus, strong market connects, partnerships and overall impact created in the startup ecosystem were aspects in which it excelled, T-Hub said in a release.

Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry in a release on the award presentation said 41 startups, 2 incubators and 1 accelerator were recognised as winner. The other incubator that won the award was the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (CCAMP), a Department of Biotechnology (DBT) initiative established with an aim to enable cutting-edge bio-science research, innovation and entrepreneurship.

Fintech Micronsure Consultancy was the only startup in the list of 41 that won the award. It is a technology-led insurance solution provider, committed to bring financial inclusion to the low-income population, the Ministry said in the winners list.

