T-Hub, AIM alliance for healthtech startups moves ahead

Tech startup incubator T-Hub with Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog, has launched AIC T-Hub Foundation, a programme for deep tech startups focused on life sciences and healthcare sectors.

Following the successful completion of the first cohort, which was undertaken as a pilot project, a second cohort for three months has been rolled out under the programme. Comprising 10 startups which will receive structured interventions to refine their business and product commercialisation plans, the second cohort was launched virtually.

Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, AIM Mission Director Chintan Vaishnav, T-Hub CEO Ravi Narayan and founder and managing partner of SRI Capital Sashi Reddi participated in the function, a release informed on Wednesday.

The benefits for the selected startups include opportunity to connect, interact and collaborate with leading professionals and industry players in healthcare ecosystem, access to mentors and domain experts for receiving customised guidance on business strategy, product commercialisation and chance to learn from the journeys of the successful startups. Access to premium network of service providers, as well as to T-Hub and AIM network and investor connects are some other benefits.

Mr.Ranjan said the partnership of T-Hub and AIM sought to further advance and support cutting edge technology in the healthcare and life science sectors. Mr.Narayan said AIC T-Hub Foundation programme is tailor-made to benefit healthtech startups at an early stage and help them get a direction to commercialise their products.