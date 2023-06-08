T-AIM’s AI for Social Good Awards for three startups

June 08, 2023 08:02 am | Updated 08:02 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana AI Mission (T-AIM) has announced winners of the inaugural AI for Social Good Awards, which were instituted to recognise and empower innovative and impactful AI applications, from India’s startup ecosystem, for the social sector.

Sparcolife Digital Health Technologies, which has developed an AI-enabled solution for women’s well-being, reproductive health and fertility care, was adjudged the winner in the health and sanitation category. In the skill development and livelihoods category, Learn & Empower, a startup working to improve the learnability of deaf children through fun-based interactive games, was the winner, T-AIM said in a release.

Under the sustainable environment category, wastewater analytics company Fluid Robotics, which uses computer vision and machine learning to monitor wastewater, was the winner, it said.

The award ceremony at T-Hub on Wednesday also witnessed the launch of ‘From Code To Compassion’, a compendium of 15 successful stories of innovation in the social sector innovation that have used AI. The awards, supported by the State government, Capgemini and Nasscom, attracted 128 nominations from AI startups. Each of the three winning startups got ₹7 lakh of seed funding to further scale their innovation for the social sector.

“It is truly inspiring to witness the transformative potential of AI in driving social change and creating a positive impact on society,” IT and Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said. Special adviser to CM Somesh Kumar, Director-Emerging Technologies Wing Rama Devi Lanka, CEO of Nasscom Foundation Nidhi Bhasin Lead-T-AIM Praveen Mokkapati participated in the event.

