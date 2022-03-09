T-AIM selects 38 startups for Revv Up

Accelerator aims to enable, empower AI startups through a series of structured interventions

Telangana AI Mission (T-AIM) has selected 38 startups for the second cohort of Revv Up, a 12-month acceleration programme for early stage startups offering solutions using artificial intelligence (AI).

Representing 12 sectors, including Enterprise SaaS, healthcare, ecommerce, HRTech, the startups are from 10 States. More than two-thirds of the startups from other States have expressed intent to open an office in Telangana this year or during the next year. Over 80% of the cohort either is bootstrapped or has early funding, and more than 40% startups in the cohort have a female founder, T-AIM said in a release.

Revv Up is an initiative of Telangana government powered by Nasscom and is aiming at enabling and empowering AI startups through a series of structured interventions. The free of equity or cost accelerator programme is exclusively designed for early-stage AI startups.

“The selected entrepreneurs and their startups represent novel innovations powered by AI. From addressing non-invasive healthcare solutions, to reducing carbon footprint and wastewater management, these startups will greatly affect the course of our near future,” IT secretary Jayesh Ranjan said.

The next cohort of Revv Up will commence in August 2022 and applications for the same are tentatively planned to be invited in July, T-AIM said.