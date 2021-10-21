T-AIM partners Nasscom to offer investor connect for startups

HYDERABAD

21 October 2021 22:09 IST

The Telangana AI Mission (T-AIM) has launched an Investor Connect programme that will help more than 30 startups in its Revv Up accelerator initiative to discuss fund requirements with 30 institutional investors.

The Investor Connect programme, which is being executed in partnership with Nasscom 10000 Startups, will be conducted through four different sessions from this month to December. While it will feature Revv Up startups from the Education, Agriculture, Retail, Sports, Finance and Healthcare space, the investor community will largely comprise venture capital firms and prominent angel networks, a release from IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao’s office on Thursday said.

In August, 42 startups from across the country were selected for the Revv Up acceleration programme, which offers a variety of opportunities for startups aspiring to build scalable businesses using Artificial Intelligence.

