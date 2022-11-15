T-AIM invites entries for Revv Up acceleration programme

November 15, 2022 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana AI Mission (T-AIM) is inviting applications for the third cohort of Revv Up acceleration programme for early-stage Artificial Intelligence startups.

The 12-month, free-of-equity or cost programme is aimed at sector-agnostic AI startups based in Telangana or intending to set up their facility in the State, T-AIM said in a release on Tuesday.

Revv Up is an initiative of the Telangana government and supported by IT industry body Nasscom. The first cohort, consisting of 42 startups, began in August 2021, with the objective of providing exclusive opportunities to AI startups to solve societal and business problems through partnerships with government and industry.

Comprising 38 startups, the second cohort was selected in March this year. The selected startups are receiving mentorship from industry experts and technology and IP support as they look to build scalable businesses with AI-based offering at their core, T-AIM said.

“Since last year, Revv Up has been supporting 80 startups that possess cutting-edge and impactful solutions to solve real-world problems. Through T-AIM, Telangana government remains committed to provide a conducive ecosystem for AI startups... I welcome startups from across the country to apply,” Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said.