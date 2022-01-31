T-AIM invites applications from AI startups for acceleration programme

Hyderabad

31 January 2022 23:41 IST

The Telangana AI Mission (T-AIM) is calling for applications from early-stage artificial intelligence (AI) startups for the second cohort of Revv Up acceleration programme, which is an initiative of Telangana government and Nasscom.

Revv Up provides exclusive opportunities for AI startups to solve societal and business problems through partnerships with government and industry respectively. Startups are receiving mentorship from industry experts and technology and IP support as they aim to build scalable businesses with AI-based offering at their core, T-AIM said in a release on Monday.

The programme is aimed at sector-agnostic AI startups based in Telangana or intending to set up facility in the State.

Advertising

Advertising

The first cohort of 42 startups began last August. Of them, nearly 15 interacted with State government to explore proof of concept opportunities. A few are in advanced discussions for pilot deployments.