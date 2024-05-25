Synthetic food colours, improperly stored food at popular Masab Tank restaurants

The task force teams of the Commissioner of Food Safety department conducted inspections at popular restaurants in the Masab Tank area on May 24 and uncovered hygiene violations.

ADVERTISEMENT

At Chicha’s, inspectors discovered synthetic food colours in the kitchen, which were discarded. They observed improper storage of vegetarian, non-vegetarian, raw and semi-prepared food together, lacking proper labelling and covering. The restaurant was operating with only a registration instead of the required state licence. Additionally, the kitchen windows lacked proper mesh or barriers to prevent pest entry. The establishment also failed to provide medical fitness certificates and pest control records.

At Lebanese Bites, inspectors found synthetic food colours in the kitchen, which were discarded. Semi-prepared and raw food items were stored together without proper labelling and covering. Inspectors noted dustbins without proper lids. The FSSAI licence was not visibly displayed and the operator could not provide medical fitness certificates or pest control records, according to a note by the official.

Paradise meets hygiene standards

At Paradise Food Court, food handlers were compliant, wearing hair caps and gloves and had their medical fitness certificates. The premises displayed a copy of the FSSAI licence at the counter, and pest control records were properly maintained. However, inspectors found Dhaara brand packaged water bottles, and upon testing, the TDS level was found to be 73 ppm. The samples were sent to the lab for further testing.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.