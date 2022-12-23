Synthetic athletic track, basketball court inaugurated in Karimnagar

December 23, 2022 08:28 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

Sports and Tourism Minister V. Srinivas Goud has said that the State government embarked on construction of indoor stadiums, one each in as many as 90 Assembly constituencies, to strengthen sports infrastructure in the State and nurture budding sporting talent.

Work on as many as 45 indoor stadiums has been completed so far, the Minister said on Friday, adding that playgrounds were developed in around 7,800 villages across the State as part of efforts to promote sports in a big way.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 400-metre synthetic athletic track built at a cost of ₹7 crore under the “Khelo India Scheme” at Regional Sports School near IT Tower on Friday.

Responding to request for construction of a cricket stadium in Karimnagar, he said that he would bring it to the notice of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for realising the long-cherished dream of cricket lovers in Karimnagar.

Telangana State Planning Board (TSPB) vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar and Civil Supplies and Backward Classes Welfare Minister G. Kamalakar also spoke.

Later, Mr. Goud inaugurated the basketball court built under the Smart City Project at B R Ambedkar stadium in the town.

He also reviewed the progress of works on the Manair River Front Development Project at Lower Manair Dam (LMD) later in the day. He asked the officials concerned to ensure speedy completion of works on the ambitious project which aims to transform the surroundings of the LMD into a major recreation centre and put Karimnagar on the State’s tourism map. He mooted setting up of “mini neera cafes”, one each in Karimnagar and Rajanna Sircilla districts soon.