Syngene plans to invest ₹788 cr. to expand operations in Hyderabad’s Genome Valley 

September 14, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Global contract research, development and manufacturing services firm Syngene is envisaging an investment of up to ₹788 crore on expansion of its operations in Genome Valley, in a big boost for the well-known life sciences R&D and clean manufacturing cluster near Hyderabad.

It has acquired 17 acres for the new research facilities, primarily laboratories for drug discovery, whose construction is expected to begin in 2024, once necessary statutory approvals are in place. The expanded campus will generate up to 1,000 jobs in science over the next five years, Syngene said after the ground-breaking ceremony on Thursday, in which Industries and IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao and Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, the company’s non-executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, COO Mahesh Bhalgat and others participated.

“Syngene’s expansion is a testament to the tremendous opportunities and support that our State provides. At Genome Valley, we aim to facilitate necessary infrastructure and support systems to enable pioneering lifescience R&D activities. This expansion aligns with our vision to attract and nurture top talent, drive innovation and foster economic development,” the Minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The facilities proposed by Sygene will total around 16.5 lakh sqft built-up area, he added. The existing research facility of the company, in Genome Valley, was inaugurated in 2020 and over time expanded from 52,000 sqft to 2 lakh sqft housing more than 900 scientists. The research carried out on the site focuses on discovery chemistry and biology, primarily for the global pharmaceutical industry.

On Thursday, Mr. Rao also inaugurated the state-of-the-art PROTAC laboratory that conducts leading edge research into disease-causing proteins, which lie at the heart of diseases such as cancer and also a Central Compound Management facility which serves as a central storage facility for all compounds synthesised by Syngene scientists, the company said in a release.

Genome Valley is home to more than 200 companies with a scientific workforce of about 25,000 professionals including presence of the marquee names like Novartis, Ferring Pharma, Chemo and DuPont.

Stating that the addition of a large new R&D facility will create additional jobs and contribute to the growth of the biotech industry, Ms. Shaw appreciated the State government. “The ease of doing business in Telangana is very superior compared to other States. Ease of living for sure is better than Bengaluru... I must say what you have done with your infrastructure makes ease of living a much better experience,” she said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT