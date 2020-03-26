Hyderabad

Syngene, HSIL suspend operations at units

Contract research organisation Syngene International has temporarily suspended part of research activities at its facilities in Hyderabad and in Bangalore SEZ.

As a pre-emptive measure, it has been decided to temporarily suspend part of research activities Bangalore SEZ and Hyderabad facilities for a period of 21 days starting from March 25, the company informed stock exchanges on Wednesday. It intends to resume activities at full scale from April 15 upon review of the evolving circumstances.

The company shall, however, continue to carry out operations for essential services, development and manufacturing activities at the facilities. In doing so, all arrangements have been made to ensure all employees are adequately supported and maintain effective social distance, the filing said.

HSIL, the company behind the Hindware sanitaryware brand, was another entity that on Wednesday announced suspension of operations at its manufacturing units of sanitaryware to contain spread of COVID-19. The company has suspended operations at manufacturing units of sanitaryware situated at Bibinagar, Telangana and Bahadurgarh, Haryana with immediate effect till further notice, it informed the stock exchange.

