Synchrony staff get permanent WHF option

Consumer financial services company Synchrony is offering a permanent work-from-home option to all its employees.

The move will help widen its candidate pool, reach out to best talent across the country and encourage employees to offer their best at work without compromising on work-life balance, the company said in a release on Monday.

The policy came into force on June 27. The main office in Hyderabad remains open to fully-vaccinated employees and is a central point of the company’s engagement strategy where employees can come in either to work or to participate in engagement activities and network with colleagues, the company said.

“Positive and empowering work environments were key to a happy workforce which helps the company sustain a great workplace culture,” said Andy Ponneri, SVP, Business Leader India.

“We have learned over the past 2.5 years that employee attitudes towards work-life balance and work environments have shifted. They expect to emerge from the pandemic with options,” said Angie Allen, SVP, Human Resources–Asia.