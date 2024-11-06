Symposium stresses on the urgent need for integrated health strategies

In a step towards addressing inter-connected global health challenges, the Indian Institute of Public Health, Hyderabad (IIPH-H), in collaboration with Dr. Cyrus Poonawalla Centre for Infectious Diseases and Pandemic Preparedness, held a symposium titled ‘One Planet, One Health, One Future’. This event highlighted the interdependent nature of human, animal, and environmental health, advocating for multi-sectoral collaboration to tackle pressing public health issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Experts from various disciplines including public health, veterinary science, pharmaceutical research, and anthropology participated in panel discussions centred on the ‘One Health’ approach. These sessions explored the integration of health strategies across sectors to prevent and manage zoonotic diseases, strengthen disease surveillance, and enhance pandemic preparedness.

Dr. Sumithra Nair, Joint Director of NPCCHH, Telangana, stressed the critical role of frontline health workers and the importance of interdepartmental cooperation to improve public health emergency preparedness. Dr. G. Narendra Kumar, Director General of NIRDPR, underscored the relevance of the One Health approach in the post-pandemic landscape. He highlighted the ‘Healthy Village’ initiative, a programme focused on community-driven surveillance and management of infectious diseases, aligning with India’s commitment to United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

The symposium featured several expert-led panels covering key topics such as emerging infectious diseases, food security and safety, antimicrobial resistance (AMR). In a session chaired by IIPH-H Director Anil Kaul, AMR was examined as a critical issue worsened by globalisation. He pointed to the increasing movement of people and goods as factors accelerating pathogen spread. Concluding with a strong call to action, the symposium advocated for sustained interdisciplinary collaboration as the only viable path to protect the health of humans, animals, and ecosystems.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.