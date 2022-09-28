Symposium on ‘Agricultural Higher Education by Private Universities’ today

September 28, 2022

The ICAR-National Academy of Agricultural Research Management (NAARM) will conduct a national symposium on ‘Mainstreaming of Agricultural Higher Education by Private Universities in India’ on Thursday.

The symposium will focus on the need for highly qualified, motivated, and well-trained agricultural scientists and the role of State Agricultural Universities in providing such human resources. This is in the light of agricultural sector getting more complex due to globalisation, climate change impact, corporate sector entry into the farming value-chain, expanding demand for processed food, and need for post-harvest technology.

