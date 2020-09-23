Syllabus reduction not official yet: BIE

‘No lessons on national heroes removed’

After reducing the syllabus by 30% for this academic year and then officially releasing it, the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has decided to put the decision on hold stating that the competent authorities were yet to ratify.

‘Under examination’

In a statement here, the BIE Secretary said that no lessons related to national heroes, social reformers and prominent personalities were removed, and the reduction is ‘under examination’ as of now.

He said the syllabus was reduced by 30% in Science and Mathematics based on the recommendations of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to compensate for the loss of academic days.

However, with regard to Humanities, the content is based on Intermediate syllabus and some portions were recommended to be reduced by subject experts. But, the release of these reduced portions was yet to be approved by the competent authorities and the release was unintended.

The decision about the reduction of syllabus in each subject would be discussed further with competent authorities and till then it is a matter under examination, the BIE Secretary said.