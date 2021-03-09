Sykes opens new 500-seater facility; to hire 800 people

Multichannel demand generation and customer engagement services provider Sykes has opened a new, 500-seater facility in Hyderabad.
A release, on the opening of the 44,000 sq ft facility in Kokapet, said the company would be offering an additional 750-800 jobs in the next 12 months. This is the US firm’s fourth centre in the city and sixth in the country.
It currently employs 2,000 people in India, of which 1,850 are in Hyderabad and the rest in Bengaluru. Country Head Dishant Bhojwani said “amid the pandemic Sykes India experienced rapid growth based on servicing strategic clients who have played important roles in supporting customers during the global lockdown.
Their explosive customer growth has fuelled our business, which has required Sykes’ continued expansion in the country to keep pace with demand. We have a strong focus in India.”
The firm had in October announced the opening of a 33,000 sq ft centre of excellence. The release said Sykes serves clients and brands for varied industries, including banking, communication, technology, telecom and retail. It has operations in the United States of America, Canada, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia and Australia.
