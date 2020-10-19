Sykes expands footprint, hiring

Country head of SYKES India Dishant Bhojwani

HYDERABAD

19 October 2020 21:22 IST

Firm has opened a 33,000 sq ft CoE in Uppal, its 3rd such in the city

Digital marketing and customer service global outsourcer Sykes on Monday said it has opened another Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad and hiring.

A nearly 33,000 sq. ft. workplace, the new CoE is the third such facility for the firm in the city and fifth in the country. The existing CoEs of the company in the city are at Mindspace, Hitec and Mantri Cosmos, Gachibowli, while the remaining two are in Bengaluru.

Sykes India’s country head Dishant Bhojwani said: “as we step into the next phase of growth, the focus is on continuously scaling to address the needs of our business partners around the world. India and Hyderabad in particular, is an important centre for us.”

Advertising

Advertising

Sources said of the 450 people the new CoE can accommodate, 300 have already been hired. The company has plans to recruit 150 more by December. At present, it has 1,300 people across the three CoEs here and 200 in Bengaluru.

With a combined total space of one lakh sq. ft., across the facilities, Sykes can accommodate its rapidly growing workforce in India. Its 1,500-member team serves clients and brands for different industries, including banking, communication, technology, telecom, retail, and small and medium businesses through multiple channels.

“Increasing investments for infrastructural development is a catalyst to support both our client’s and their consumer’s rapid acceleration of digital transformation,” Mr.Bhojwani said.

A release from the firm said the floor plan of the new facility gives ample importance to zoning, spacing and access in line with on-going requirement of social distancing. Sykes is a U.S. firm listed on Nasdaq and has operations in the U.S, Canada, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia and Australia.