Switzerland is country partner of BioAsia 2020

Switzerland is the country partner for the 17th edition of BioAsia 2020, the global bio business forum, which would be held from February 17 to 19 in the city. This was announced at a press conference here on Tuesday.

Principal secretary of Industries and Commerce and Information Technology, Jayesh Ranjan said that Switzerland has an outstanding reputation globally as a specialised production location for innovative life science products.

“Telangana is committed to promoting innovation and entrepreneurship, and the focus of BioAsia has been centered on innovation over the years. Hence, we are truly delighted to welcome Switzerland onboard as the country partner,” he said.

CEO of BioAisa, Shakthi Nagappan said they have earlier hosted Norway, United kingdom, South Korea, Spain, Thailand and South Africa as country partners in the past.