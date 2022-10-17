Swiss biotech firm Roche Pharma sets up CoE opened in Hyderabad

Focus of the facility to be Data Science, Advanced Analytics related capabilities

Roche Pharma has set up a Global Analytics and Technology Centre of Excellence (GATE) in Hyderabad, its second such in the country.

The facility will work with the global affiliates of Roche to advance knowledge and understanding of healthcare space, thereby helping improve customer engagement, patient experience and business outcomes, the company said in an announcement after Roche Pharma India MD and CEO V.Simpson Emmanuel met Industries and IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao.

With the expansion, GATE will have a total head count of 100 by 2022 and pursue expansion plans, the company said.

“We are developing Data Science and Advanced Analytics related capabilities at our GATE Centre in Hyderabad and expand our offerings to include forecasting, data management, DevOps in the future,” said Mr.Emmanuel.

GATE supports Roche in managing projects across the entire product lifecycle — from pre-clinical to launch, to growth, maturity and decline phases. It will also help in better retention of intellectual property, optimising of costs without compromising in the quality while building a strong expertise of talent pool, the company said.

The Minister had met Roche chairman Christoph Franz during the World Economic Forum in 2020 and in May this year and showcased Hyderabad’s vibrant ecosystem.

Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Roche is the largest biotech company with a products portfolio focused on the oncology, immunology and ophthalmology segments as well as for infectious diseases and diseases of the central nervous system.

Welcoming Roche Pharma to Hyderabad, Mr.Rama Rao said it joins the long list of marquee global companies that have chosen Hyderabad to establish their global capability centres. Hyderabad has the best state-supported business ecosystems in the country and offered a unique blend of highly skilled talent pool, state-of-the-art infrastructure and best quality of living in the country, thus making the city the preferred destination for global innovation and capability centres.