Swiggy delivery wing on warpath

Food deliveries were affected in Hyderabad on Tuesday as delivery workers of Swiggy kept their apps switched off. Some of them picketed popular restaurants and chanted slogans against the company.

The regular sight of knots of men in orange and black near restaurants was missing at lunch time.

‘Raw deal’

“We used to get ₹35 for deliveries within three-km range, now we are getting ₹15 for deliveries within six-km range over the last 45 days. They have increased the payout to workers in other cities but not in Hyderabad, that’s why we are striking,” said Muhammad Akbar (name changed on request) who was standing near Shah Ghouse Hotel in the Toli Chowki area of the city.

“We will not resume work till we get a fair deal,” he said, showing his phone with the unopened app.

“High demand. Additional ₹15 delivery fee will be applicable,” was the message that greeted customers trying to order food on the app.

“Surge fee is charged for orders placed on days with high demand when we have fewer delivery executives available,” clarified Swiggy through a tweet showing the impact of the strike.

“One of the largest protests was near the Madhapur police station where hundreds of delivery executives gathered,” said Shaik Salauddin of Indian Federation of App Based Transport Workers.