Swiggy delivery executives on strike from today

Old incentive of ₹35 has been trimmed to ₹15

About 3,000 delivery executives of food-delivery app Swiggy are set to go on an indefinite strike from Tuesday.

“Our old incentive of ₹35 has been trimmed to ₹15. The surge fee we used to get during summer and during rainy season also has been done away with,” said Shaik Salauddin of Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers. Swiggy could not be reached for a comment, though the company released a statement through a PR firm that the delivery executives get ₹45 per order and better performing executives get ₹75 per order.

The workers said they are planning protests at multiple locations, will not deliver food and would picket restaurants. The workers also cited discrepancies in calculation of waiting time at restaurants and distance covered as a reason for the strike.

“I used to make up to ₹ 40,000 per month before lockdown. Now I am making upto ₹ 25,000 as the incentive amount has been reduced to ₹15. I used to make that much money in fewer hours but now even after 12 hours I am unable to match my earlier earnings,” said one delivery executive unwilling to go on record.