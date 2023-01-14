HamberMenu
Swiggy delivery executive who fell off third floor after attack by dog succumbs

A Swiggy delivery agent succumbed to injuries after he fell from an apartment complex while escaping an attack by a dog in Hyderabad

January 14, 2023 11:34 pm | Updated January 16, 2023 04:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Twenty-three-year-old Md. Rizwan, a food delivery executive with Swiggy, who fell off the third floor of an apartment complex after allegedly being attacked by a customer’s dog, succumbed to injuries at the Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad on January 14.

The incident took place late on January 11, when the youth had gone to the apartment complex located at Green Valley, Road No. 6 Banjara Hills to deliver a food package.

The Banjara Hills police reported that the pet of the owner pounced on Md. Rizwan when the door was opened. A brief CCTV capture from the corridor of the premises showed the dog lunging and the man down on the floor trying to escape.

The victim suffered critical injuries in the fall and was rushed to NIMS in an ambulance.

The police, following a petition by Md. Khaja, Rizwan’s brother, booked a case under IPC S. 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) and S. 289 (Negligent conduct with respect to animal in possession) against the dog owner, and an investigation was on.

Rizwan, who had suffered bleeding head injuries, was critical at the time of admission to the hospital, it was learnt.

