Sweet lime farmers’ conference urges govt. for 50% subsidy on input costs

March 18, 2024 04:48 am | Updated 04:49 am IST - HYDERABAD

A State-level conference of sweet lime (mosambi) farmers has urged the government to make quality sweet lime plants available for the benefit of farmers, in addition to offering a 50% discount on essential farming equipment and substituting banana with sweet lime in meals at the government educational institutions, including the Anganwadi centres.

Chaired by Namireddy Srinivas Reddy, a sweet lime farmer and advocate, the conference was held in Nalgonda on Sunday. The conference resolved that the government should offer a 50% subsidy on digging farm ponds and drip irrigation, which are essential for sweet lime orchards. During the event, scientists from Shri Konda Laxman Telangana State University, including T. Suresh Reddy and Ch. Raja Goud elaborated on cultivation management techniques and plant protection measures tailored for sweet lime farmers.

Addressing the gathering, Senior Agronomist A.S. Subba Rao highlighted the efficacy of drip irrigation and elucidated on the proper utilisation of drip systems for fertilization.

ADVERTISEMENT

CEO of Samhitha Crop Care Company, G. Shyam Sundar Reddy, emphasised the competitive market dynamics post-harvest, particularly for potato farmers in Nalgonda district.

NABARD DDM, Nalgonda, Vinay Kumar, stressed the importance of unity among farmers to address their common issues, assuring support from NABARD. Horticulture Officer Ravula Vidyasagar highlighted the success of Kattangur FPO and its beneficial agreements with Trishi Agro Food Company, encouraging similar initiatives for sweet lime farmers.

Joint Director of Horticulture (FAC) and District Horticulture and Sericulture Officer G. Sangeeta Laxmi outlined plans for supplying quality plants, tools, and farm pond facilities at discounted rates, catering to the needs of district farmers by bringing the issue to the notice of the government. Meanwhile, Telangana Media Academy Chairman K. Sreenivas Reddy, who addressed the farmers via phone, stressed the need for grading and proposed cooperative efforts through the FPOs to enhance profitability.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.