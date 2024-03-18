GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sweet lime farmers’ conference urges govt. for 50% subsidy on input costs

Chaired by Namireddy Srinivas Reddy, a sweet lime farmer and advocate, the conference was held in Nalgonda.

March 18, 2024 04:48 am | Updated 04:49 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
DHSO Sangeetha Laxmi speaking at sweet lime farmers conference at Nalgonda on Sunday.

DHSO Sangeetha Laxmi speaking at sweet lime farmers conference at Nalgonda on Sunday.

A State-level conference of sweet lime (mosambi) farmers has urged the government to make quality sweet lime plants available for the benefit of farmers, in addition to offering a 50% discount on essential farming equipment and substituting banana with sweet lime in meals at the government educational institutions, including the Anganwadi centres.

Chaired by Namireddy Srinivas Reddy, a sweet lime farmer and advocate, the conference was held in Nalgonda on Sunday. The conference resolved that the government should offer a 50% subsidy on digging farm ponds and drip irrigation, which are essential for sweet lime orchards. During the event, scientists from Shri Konda Laxman Telangana State University, including T. Suresh Reddy and Ch. Raja Goud elaborated on cultivation management techniques and plant protection measures tailored for sweet lime farmers.

Addressing the gathering, Senior Agronomist A.S. Subba Rao highlighted the efficacy of drip irrigation and elucidated on the proper utilisation of drip systems for fertilization.

CEO of Samhitha Crop Care Company, G. Shyam Sundar Reddy, emphasised the competitive market dynamics post-harvest, particularly for potato farmers in Nalgonda district.

NABARD DDM, Nalgonda, Vinay Kumar, stressed the importance of unity among farmers to address their common issues, assuring support from NABARD. Horticulture Officer Ravula Vidyasagar highlighted the success of Kattangur FPO and its beneficial agreements with Trishi Agro Food Company, encouraging similar initiatives for sweet lime farmers.

Joint Director of Horticulture (FAC) and District Horticulture and Sericulture Officer G. Sangeeta Laxmi outlined plans for supplying quality plants, tools, and farm pond facilities at discounted rates, catering to the needs of district farmers by bringing the issue to the notice of the government. Meanwhile, Telangana Media Academy Chairman K. Sreenivas Reddy, who addressed the farmers via phone, stressed the need for grading and proposed cooperative efforts through the FPOs to enhance profitability.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.