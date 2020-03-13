Swedish firm plans seaplane design hub

Swedish firm Revin Aviation is upbeat on the market for seaplanes in India and is considering making Hyderabad a design hub.

The plan is to set up aircraft design bureau in the city and initially manufacture the seaplanes in Sweden. Overtime, the firm would also like to explore locations in India for setting up manufacturing operations, Chief Executive Officer Niranjan Madari said on Thursday.

Euro 15 million

Founding partner Nils Pihlblad estimated the investment on the design facility as well as manufacturing of two prototypes to be euro 15 million.

The company was keen on keeping the price of each seaplane around euro 3 million to make them accessible to more people, he added.

To take a year

The design work, for which the company planned to recruit 50 people, was likely to take a year. It would take two years to manufacture the prototypes, he said.

Stating that the seaplane is to be designed in India, the senior executives told the media at Wings India 2020 that the proposal is to manufacture a multi-purpose, twin engined turboprop amphibian that can carry up to 10 passengers and two pilots.

They also highlighted how India is poised to be a big market for seaplanes in the coming days.