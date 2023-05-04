HamberMenu
Swedish delegation meets KTR; investment opportunities discussed 

May 04, 2023 04:31 am | Updated 04:32 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Industries Minister K.T.Rama Rao presents a memento to Swedish Ambassador Jan Thesleff, who led a business delegation to Hyderabad, on Wednesday. Photo: Arrangement

A delegation comprising trade and industry representatives from Sweden and led by the country’s Ambassador Jan Thesleff met IT and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao here on Wednesday.

During their meeting, at the Dr B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat, the Minister highlighted how Telangana has emerged as the best investment destination in India. He also assured complete support for Swedish companies desirous to invest in the State.

Mr. Rao’s office, in a release, said the Minister explained about Telangana government’s industrial policies and a wide range of investment opportunities that the State offered. Welcoming Swedish companies, he urged them to invest in technology and manufacturing sectors in the State.

The visiting delegation appreciated the State government’s industry-friendly policies and made a special mention of the infrastructure created in the city over the past eight years. Assuring the Minister that efforts will be made to bring in more investments to Telangana, Mr.Thesleff said an investment facilitation mechanism formed to work with companies willing to invest in India had started working with Swedish companies. The Swedish Embassy regularly researches investment opportunities in Telangana and extends support to Swedish companies, the Ambassador said.

