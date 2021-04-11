Swatch Badi launched

11 April 2021 23:21 IST

This school is the second in the country,

In a move to teach lessons on solid waste management, a Swatch Badi (a learning centre to know and deal with garbage) was formally inaugurated at the district headquarters by Finance Minister T. Harish Rao on Sunday. This is the second such school in India. The first one is located at Bengaluru.

Here the faculty will teach collection of garbage, segregation of wet, dry and harmful garbage, public health involved in the system, avoiding plastic, and how to produce compost from garbage at houses. Dr Prashanthi from Bangaluru will supervise the functioning of the school.

“Here lessons will be taught not only to children but even to elderly people on garbage management. People will also be taught how dangerous it will be if the garbage is not treated properly. I thank Dr. Shanthi and others in this regard for the cooperation they have extended in establishing this school,” said Mr. Harish Rao adding that about 40 metric tonnes of garbage would be produced in the district headquarters and treating it properly was important.

“Garbage will be segregated at three levels and we can know how it can be used through school. Training will be offered to school children, DWCRA women and leaders in digital form, practical demos and power point presentations. People can use the compost generated here to use at their back yards. Use of pesticides and chemicals has been harming our health while compost will offer better healthy vegetables,” said the Minister.

Mr. Harish Rao said that lake festival would be held for three days from April 12, and the first glow garden would be established at Komaticheruvu, the first in the country. Similarly, musical fountains would be set up.