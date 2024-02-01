ADVERTISEMENT

Mortuary inaugurated at Swarg Vatika in Secunderabad

February 01, 2024 05:41 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

MCEME Commandant Lt. General JS Sidana inaugurating the state-of-the-art mortuary capable of storing up to four bodies at Swarg Vatika, Secunderabad. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Swarg Vatika, a joint effort of Telangana Government and Swarg Vatika Trust, which has established an eco-friendly cremation ground in RTC Colony, Trimulgherry, has now opened a dedicated mortuary capable of storing up to four bodies to address the needs of the community for extended body storage during unavoidable circumstances.

The ₹20 lakh facility was inaugurated by MCEME Commandant Lt. General JS Sidana in the presence of founder trustee and president Surender Pal Singh of the Swarg Vatika. Mr. Singh mentioned that three more manual pyres, one of which will be larger, akin to the existing one at Mahaprasthanam are being built.

Additionally, plans are also underway to launch an Any-Time Clinic (ATC) offering cost-effective health tests like CG, blood tests, urine tests, CBC, HBA1C, and chest X-rays, charging only 10-20% of the market price.

Swarg Vatika uses eco-friendly cow dung with superior burning capacity compared to traditional wood, offering a cost-effective solution that supports cattle feed. The facility has operationalized two new AC hearse vans and offers body freezer boxes, along with lockers for preserving ashes for up to one month.

The facility collaborates with LV Prasad Eye Hospital for eye donation, offering free cremation for donors, besides providing free cremation for unclaimed bodies and extends a 50% discount to poor families, said a press release.

