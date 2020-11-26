Hyderabad

Swamy Goud joins BJP in Delhi

K. Swamy Goud greeting BJP national president J.P. Nadda on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: By arrangement

The BJP has managed to lure a senior leader from the TRS what with former chairman of TS Legislative Council and politburo member K. Swamy Goud joining the party in presence of national president J.P. Nadda in New Delhi on Wednesday.

For the past few days, there was speculation of Mr. Goud’s imminent jump to BJP following claims that leaders from all parties, including the TRS, have been doing a rethink after the party’s Dubbak byelection victory. MLC and City president N. Ramchander Rao accompanied Mr. Goud to Delhi while Rajya Sabha MP C.M. Ramesh and general secretary B.L. Santosh were present on the occasion, said a party spokesperson.

