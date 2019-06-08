Swachh move: GHMC collects close to ₹9L for violations

GHMC has imposed fines totalling nearly ₹9 lakh on violators of regulations pertaining to sanitation in the city since the start of Swachh Sarvekshan. The penalties are in observance of the Swachh Bharat guidelines.

Circle level officials have been asked to impose them for offences, including open dumping of garbage, littering, open urination, dumping of construction and demolition waste, letting out soiled water onto the road, use of plastic bags less than 50 microns, and display of illegal flexis and banners.

The cumulative instances of fines imposed so far are 494, and the amount realised by way of fines stands at ₹8,79,500. The maximum number of fines have been imposed by the Chandanagar circle, which has collected a total of ₹3,39,400 from 85 instances. Serilingampally followed with ₹1.38 lakh, from mere 26 instances. Khairatabad circle, though has 77 in terms of instances, imposed only ₹77,000.

In January, the Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Medical Officers of Health have been given targets of identifying various instances of violations and levying penalties accordingly, though it has not been implemented strictly.

They were given weekly targets for a minimum of 10 instances each of dumping of construction and demolition waste, burning of garbage, open urination, and littering of nalas and public spaces, and 20 instances of littering.

Penalties to be imposed for various offences ranged between ₹100 and ₹10,000, the minimum for littering of roads and open spaces, and the maximum for dumping of unauthorised debris and garbage in drains. However, on the ground, rarely penalties have been imposed.

Majority of the penalties levied are for offences such as use of plastic covers less than prescribed thickness, sale of uncertified meat, laxity in maintenance of hygiene in hotels, and occasionally, for illegal flexis and banners, and letting soiled water on to the roads.

GHMC Commissioner M. Dana Kishore said the curbs on dumping will be tightened after GHMC accomplishes the target of clearing the city completely of garbage and debris. A total of 150 hired vehicles will be introduced in the next 15 to 20 days for lifting of C&D waste off the roads in all circles, and Nano vehicles fitted with cameras will be deployed to spot violations.