SVP to host talk by Sunita Krishnan in Hyderabad on October 6

Published - October 05, 2024 08:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

As part of Daan Utsav 2024, Social Venture Partners (SVP) will host a special dinner on Sunday (October 6) at Daspalla Hotel in Hyderabad. Daan Utsav is India’s week of giving from October 2 to 8 to spread love, share kindness and create a ripple of change. The event will feature a talk by Sunita Krishnan, known for her work in rescuing and rehabilitating survivors of sex trafficking. Attendees will also get to listen to three personalities who are driving impactful social change and can explore 17 NGO stalls showcasing the transformative work being done on the ground, according to a release.

