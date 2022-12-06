  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Neymar, Richarlison among scorers in Selecao goal-fest; BRA to face Croatia in quarters

Sustainability award for restored Bansilalpet stepwell in Hyderabad

The restored stepwell at Bansilalpet in Hyderabad won the prestigious Big 5 Construction Impact Award in Dubai

December 06, 2022 08:39 am | Updated 08:39 am IST - HYDERABAD

Serish Nanisetti
The renovated stepwell at Bansilalpet was inaugurated by Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao in Hyderabad.

The renovated stepwell at Bansilalpet was inaugurated by Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Hours after the Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao threw open the restored stepwell at Bansilalpet in Hyderabad, the project won the prestigious Big 5 Construction Impact Award in Dubai. “The award is dedicated to the skilled persons, craftsmen and the people who worked for the cause. The award is for the community of the area who accepted the positive change,” said Surya Narayana Murthy of Kshetra after receiving the award.

The Award for the JV between architectural firm Kshetra which carried out the restoration work and the Rain Water Project which executed it was announced at a dinner gala at Dubai World Trade Centre late on Monday night. The stepwell project was named the winner of the Sustainable Initiative of Year Award. The Hyderabad team was picked from among 14 other projects in the category including some from China and Saudi Arabia in the Middle East Africa South Asia (MEASA) region.  

The stepwell at Bansilalpet was disused and turned into a dumpyard in the area. The Rain Water Project led by Kalpana Ramesh stepped in and with the sustained involvement of workers of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, the team cleaned up the well. The architectural conservation firm Kshetra worked on the restoration of the project including the reconstruction of portions which had collapsed.

In addition to excavating and removing tonnes of trash over months, the small park has been incorporated into the well area to create a cultural space for the neighbourhood.

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana / award and prize

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.